Will Right-Wing Americans Finally Get Their Ethnoreligious State?

Am I being a little cynical? Perhaps. But we can’t deny that Trump’s hate-filled, often bizarre campaign—which would have been catastrophic for any other candidate—is no longer seen as a liability. Nothing succeeds like success. It’s cool now to be a convicted felon and an insurgent who tried to overturn an election. Being an “outlaw” is popular, as a top-selling T-shirt reveals.

In a way, Trump won the election even before he formally accepted the nomination. His campaign’s high point came when, just days before the Republican National Convention, he miraculously escaped death or serious injury from a would-be assassin’s bullet. Already a cult figure, he was now unassailable no matter what he said or did. The clip of a bloodied Trump, as he pumped his fist defiantly and shouted, “Fight, fight, fight,” became the 2024 election’s defining image. In retrospect, there was no way he could have lost after that incident. Trump was a messiah, or a would-be monarch whose coronation was preordained. The second assassination attempt came as a confirmation for millions of his followers.