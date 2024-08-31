UP Digital Media Policy Incentivises Content Creators but to What End?

The UP government has unveiled a contentious new digital media policy known as “Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024”. This policy aims to reward social media influencers and digital platforms for favourable coverage of its initiatives, while simultaneously issuing warnings of legal repercussions for content it considers "objectionable" or "anti-national." Under this policy, the government will compile a list of agencies and firms designated to receive advertising contracts.
These entities will be tasked with producing and showcasing content—such as tweets, videos, posts, and reels—across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, highlighting the government's "schemes and achievements." For this, the government has established a tiered pay scale for digital media account holders, operators, and influencers across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, categorising them based on their subscriber and follower counts.
For account holders on X, Facebook, and Instagram, the government has set a maximum monthly payout of Rs five lakh, Rs four lakh, or Rs three lakh, depending on their audience reach. In contrast, those producing content on YouTube—whether through podcasts, videos, or short clips—stand to earn significantly more, with a top monthly payout of Rs eight lakh.
YouTube content creators, based on their respective categories, can also receive payouts of Rs seven lakh, Rs six lakh, or Rs four lakh per month. This structured approach underscores the government's recognition of the varied influence and reach across different digital platforms.
While the policy appears to incentivise digital content creation and acknowledge the growing importance of social media as a powerful medium of communication and influence, it also raises several concerns about its potential impact on society, particularly among the youth.
The Most Obvious Concern
The introduction of a pay scale for social media influencers is likely to create an overwhelming influx of content that focuses primarily on the positive aspects of government policies while overshadowing or even silencing critical perspectives. With financial incentives tied to follower counts and engagement, many influencers may prioritise content that aligns with the government’s narrative, either out of fear of retribution or a desire to maximise their earnings.
This can lead to an , where the negative consequences of policies are buried beneath a flood of content praising the government. As the voices favouring the policies grow louder, those who dare to critique or highlight the negative impacts may become marginalised, leading to a distorted public discourse where the true implications of policies are obscured, and informed debate is stifled.
Another concerning aspect is the . In a democratic society, freedom of expression is a fundamental right (Article 19 of the Constitution), and social media has become one of the most important platforms for exercising that right.
Several Indian influencers and public figures have been vocal in speaking out against government policies and raising awareness on various social issues. Some of them include Dhruv Rathee Ravish Kumar, Sanjay Rajoura etc. The threat of punishment could create a chilling effect, where individuals and influencers alike choose to remain silent rather than risk the consequences of voicing dissent. This, in turn, could lead to a more controlled and less free flow of information, effectively stifling public discourse and eroding the foundations of democracy.
In such an environment, social media could become a tool for propaganda, with users posting false praise and positive content about the government to curry favour and avoid punishment. The promise of financial rewards for those with large followings could further incentivise this behaviour, as influencers may prioritise staying in the government's good graces over providing honest, critical commentary. This could lead to a situation where the line between genuine support and coerced compliance becomes blurred, and the truth becomes increasingly difficult to discern.
The Lure of Easy Money and Potential Impact on Young People
In a country where employment opportunities are increasingly scarce, especially for the youth, the promise of earning substantial sums of money through social media is undeniably enticing. However, the darker side of this policy is its potential to push teens and young adults into the digital rat race, chasing followers and likes as if their lives depend on it—because, under this new system, it just might.
So, the pressure to build a large following and maintain high levels of engagement can lead to immense stress, particularly for teenagers who are already vulnerable to the psychological effects of social media.
Further, the push for teens to become influencers under the new social media pay scale policy comes with significant risks, particularly regarding their . As teens strive to build large followings, they are compelled to make their lives more public, also exposing them to the dangers of
Moreover, the obsession with achieving social media stardom may Instead of focusing on building skills, gaining knowledge, and working hard to establish a career, many young people might view social media as a shortcut to success.
This could lead to a generation that prioritises quick gains over long-term, sustainable career paths. The allure of easy money is strong, but it is also deceptive, and many could find themselves disillusioned and directionless when their digital dreams do not materialise as expected.
The focus on social media as a primary source of income could exacerbate existing inequalities. Those who are already well-connected or come from affluent backgrounds are more likely to succeed as they would have all the types of equipment such as a good camera, luxury locations, an editing team with expensive softwares/apps etc, while those without access to the same resources or networks may struggle to compete.
Therefore, while it seems that the policy recognises the growing importance of digital media and provides a structured way for individuals to monetise their online presence, however, it actually risks pushing vulnerable individuals, particularly teens, into a stressful and potentially harmful race for online stardom and most importantly, threatens to stifle free speech and turn social media into a tool for government propaganda.
(Ravi Singh Chhikara is a practicing Advocate at the Delhi High Court. Monal Chugh is an Advocate at the Rajasthan High Court. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)