2 Weddings, 2 Brides, Same Tragic End—Twisha & Deepika's Deaths Aren't Anomalies

I am exhausted by Instagram reels of smiling brides in carefully coordinated pastel outfits. Wedding functions shot cinematically at obscene expense. Slow-motion laughter under fairy lights. Drone shots of choreographed happiness.

Everything dipped in soft gold filters while “o ri chiraiya” plays gently in the background—as though Indian marriage itself is some tender feminist fairytale. Because somewhere outside those edited frames are women sending messages like, “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai.”

And now that same song plays over montage videos of women who are dead. The same bridal smiles. The same soft-focus edits. The same aestheticised grief.