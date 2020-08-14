Feel Stressed, Humiliated: Panelists on ‘Toxic’ TV Debate Culture

The death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi due to a cardiac arrest following a TV show debate has raised questions on the “toxic” culture perpetuated in these TV news studios.

The Congress leader had attended a television debate at 5 PM on 12 August and complained of chest pain soon after the programme ended. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Although there is no medical evidence to show that the cardiac arrest has any link to what went down at the TV debate on 12 August, several Congress leaders and social media users called out the sensational and aggressive style of debates that have become the norm on TV news channels.