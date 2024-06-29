Trolling — An Unpunished Wrong Rising Exponentially. What Can Be Done?

Recently, a 33-year-old tech worker, whose eight-month-old child miraculously survived a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment building, committed suicide after facing severe social media harassment that labelled her a bad mother. Little did she know that the miracle would ultimately lead to her own demise.

Similarly, a 16-year-old boy from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly took his own life after receiving hate comments on his transition Reels on Instagram. Little did he know that instead of receiving the support he expected, he would be met with hate comments that would ultimately drive him to question his own survival.

No one uses social media to seek insults; rather, they seek support or recognition. However, when opinions clash, situations often take a negative turn. Sometimes, individuals' actions are shared extensively without their consent.