Building a ‘Modi Shrine’ for Transgender People Does the Opposite of Inclusion

To justify a separate temple by claiming that gender-diverse people "have no deity of their own" is to ignore centuries of subcontinental history and sacred traditions. Hindu mythology is deeply woven with queer, non-binary, and gender-fluid identities. Shiva as Ardhanarishvara embodies the seamless blend of male and female energies; Vishnu takes the form of Mohini, Shikhandi plays a crucial role in the Mahabharata; and traditional narratives from the Ramayana speak of Rama granting a specific boon of spiritual dignity to the Kinnar and Hijra communities on the banks of the Sarayu.

These narratives are not fringe anomalies, they sit at the very heart of traditions worshipped in major religious centres from Varanasi to Ayodhya, the very cities heavily promoted under the current ruling establishment's socio-cultural banner.

When mainstream tradition already contains these histories, building a separate, segregated shrine does not bring inclusion. It does the exact opposite. It creates a ghetto. As sociologist and activist Dr DaShanne Stokes famously observed regarding the illusions of protective exclusion: "When we hide discrimination under the guise of protection or religious freedom, we make a mockery of human rights."

Creating a separate shrine does precisely that, it hides ongoing gender based exclusion under the guise of providing "protection" and a "dedicated space." Instead of forcing mainstream temples to throw open their doors, dismantle institutional bigotry, and treat transgender devotees with equal dignity, this proposal pushes marginalised people into a side corner, politely telling them to stay over in their own separate building.

There is a dangerous shift happening when citizens start framing basic policy and legislative rights as divine favours bestowed by a benevolent ruler.