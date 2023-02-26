Book Excerpt: How Birsa Munda's Ulgulan Shook British Raj in the Region

(The following is an edited excerpt from Rahul Ranjan's new book The Political Life of Memory: Birsa Munda in Contemporary India (Cambridge University Press, 2023). This book examines the representation of Birsa Munda's political life, memory politics and the making of anti-colonialism in contemporary Jharkhand. It offers contrasting features of political imaginations deployed in developing memorial landscapes.)

The Forest Act gave away a large proportion of wasteland to the government and marked the limitation of the forest. Historically, Adivasis had access to the land inside the forest. The new Act completely overlooked such use value and instead villages in forests were marked off in blocks of convenient size consisting not only of village sites but also cultivable and wastelands insufficient for the needs of the khuntkatti villages.

Significantly, these institutional measures and acts failed to address the demands of Adivasis and Mundas in particular. It had led to various uprisings in the past, where Adivasi leaders such as Sidhu and Kanhu led rebellions against the British revenue system that brought massive changes to the Adivasi community. It allowed dikus – the colonial state, the zamindars and the missionaries – to colonise their land and value system.