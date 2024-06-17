The Murky, Dingy, and Amoral Ways of the Spymasters Across the Line of Control

Traditionally, the DG-ISI do the dirty spadework for the Pakistani 'establishments' machinations, and therefore, for Nawaz Sharif to call out Lt Gen Zaheer-ul-Islam is not implausible, as he had fallen out of favour then.

Contrary to popular perceptions, the Pakistani 'establishment' is not a monolith or consistently anchored institution. It has had its share of chiefs who were personally debauch (e.g., Yahya Khan, Tikka Khan etc.), bigots (e.g., Zia-ul-Haq) or even professionals (e.g., Asif Janjua, Raheel Sharif etc.) – each of their personalities reflected on the institutional bearing and those who fit with the topical sensibilities then, were 'in', and those who didnt were silently cut to size. The institution never had any permanent partisan loyalties and it shifted with time and circumstances.

If it made sense to 'select' (as opposed to 'elect') a certain candidate, then supporting circumstances, environment, and national mood were accordingly made. The wily Nawaz Sharif is now recollecting the time when the generals had 'selected' Imran Khan and started working on the project to sacrifice him.

Nawaz Sharif had famously alluded to the 'establishments' handiwork as 'Khalai Maqlook' or Invisible Aliens, who had rendered invaluable support to 'select' Imran Khan.