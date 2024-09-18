The Ukraine-Russia War is Fuelling a Global Food Crisis

In developed countries, the food security and food inflation scenario is equally grim. I have just returned from a two-week trip to Canada and US. In Ottawa, an Afghan taxi driver, a former politician in the Karzai government, said that three years ago 200 Canadian dollars would buy him enough vegetables, fruits and meat to last two to three weeks. Now, it would hardly last a week. “In the coming elections, the incumbent government will surely lose on the issue of food inflation,” he said.

In New York, a Palestinian taxi driver, a qualified doctor from the West Bank, said: “I have been in the US for 30 years. The food prices were always stable. Their rise was hardly noticeable. But in the last three years, they have gone up 30 percent!”