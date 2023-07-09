'You Are 82, Will You Ever Stop?': The Bogey of 'Ageism' in Indian Politics

Coming back to Indian politics and its fixation with ‘age’ and ‘youth’ – the average age of members of the various Lok Sabha’s has ironically, only increased. If the average age of the 1st Lok Sabha was 46.5 years, it is 54 years for the current 17th Lok Sabha. Hard facts on issues like age, and corruption, suggest a very different reality from the one that is projected by the politicians – the share of MPs with criminal cases has only increased from 29 percent to 43 percent! So, the much-posited spiel on ‘age’ or ‘corruption’ is often a matter of convenience, and not the conviction, by those invoking the same against rivals.

Just a few weeks back whilst engaging with journalists one of them asked pointedly, “…you are working so hard even at this age to bring together an alliance of opposition parties…”. Sharad Pawar had sharply, and in jest disrupted the journalist from completing the question with, “Firstly, I strictly tell you to take back your words ‘even at this age’,”, and the journalist recognising the light-hearted banter agreed to withdraw his ‘objectionable comment’.

More importantly, at that time just about a few weeks back, all those who did a coup within the NCP ranks were still singing hosanas and swearing undying loyalty to their leader – soon the issue of ‘age’ dawned on the mutinying legislators (something that they never raised before) and the volte-face happened with impunity and confidence.