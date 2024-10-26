A Partner in Taiwan

Even beyond the opening of the representative office, this year, India and Taiwan have witnessed significant developments in ties, starting with the conclusion of an MoU to enable ease of labour mobility from India to Taiwan. Subsequently, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurated in June, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te floated his congratulatory message.

In response, PM Modi affirmed commitment to closer economic and technological ties with the island. And most recently, on October 25, India hosted the Taiwanese chip giant Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang at an AI Summit in Mumbai. There, he committed to multiplying the firm’s AI Compute infrastructure deployment in India by 20 times, as compared to 2023.

This is not to say there has been no uncertainty in the economic and technological relationship. If one looks at the overall trade numbers, there has been a decline of 2.7% in FY 2023-24 as compared to the previous year. Similarly, even though India is Taiwan’s 16th largest trade partner, as an import source, it ranks at 25.

The potential lies in increasing Indian exports of basic consumer agri-products to Taiwan, where the trade basket signals prospects for growth. For example, in 2021, Taiwan imported US$ 117 million worth of cotton from the world in total, but from India, the number stood at a meagre US$ 9 million. In that FY, India’s total export of uncarded and uncombed cotton to the world was a whopping US$ 2682 million. Tea and sesamum seed trade display similar dynamics.