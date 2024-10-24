India-China Disengagement | New Delhi's Patient Diplomacy Seems to Have Worked

There was little clarification from the Chinese on the announcement of the deal on Tuesday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jan said in response to a question, “Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues relating to the China-India border. The two sides have reached resolutions on relevant matters, which China views favourably. Going forward, China will work with India to implement these resolutions.”

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too commented on the issue to say that with the agreement, “the disengagement process with China has been completed.” He added that there were areas where the Chinese had blocked us, “so we had blocked them… We have reached an agreement and understanding which will now allow the patrolling… Depsang, that is not the only place, there are other places also.”

Another important voice that weighed in on this on Tuesday was Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who said that the bottom line of the agreement was the importance of restoring “trust” between the two armies. He asserted that it was important to go back to the status quo of April 2020. “Thereafter, we will be looking at disengagement, de-escalation and normal management of the Line of Actual Control.” He indicated that this would be done in several phases and over a period of time.