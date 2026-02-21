Food Jihad: AP Muslim Vendor's Harassment by YouTubers Tests TDP's Secular Cred

Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) secular credentials have faced a battering in the recent past with Chandrababu Naidu’s over-enthusiastic embrace of Hindutva political narratives.

What is the Issue?

A Muslim vendor, Shaikh Shavali from Andhra Pradesh, faced harassment at the Samakka Saralamma Jatara in Telangana after being confronted by right-wing YouTubers over allegations related to “food jihad.”

The poor Muslim vendor was accused by these right-wing YouTubers of deliberately contaminating the Kova (Khoya) buns they were selling at Rs 10 at the Jatara festival. The incident, which involved public questioning and demands for proof of citizenship, led to widespread condemnation and expressions of solidarity from political leaders and the public at large, with many questioning how such an incident could happen in a TDP-ruled state.

In a desperate bid to refurbish the party’s secular credentials, senior leader Nara Lokesh recently reached out to the Muslim youth. But the damage seems to have been done.