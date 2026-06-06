Tax Cuts on Equities Was a Goldilocks Moment; Perversely, We Cut on Bonds!

An Indian monetary policy has hardly ever generated as much lead-up debate as the one unveiled on Friday (5 June 2026). Trump’s mercurial wars and tariffs had plunged the global economy into crisis. India’s rupee was hurtling towards the economically/psychologically maiming 100-to-the-dollar mark. Energy and other critical supply shocks were causing inflation to rise globally, especially in Asia. It was much beyond a price shock, with severe dislocations caused by shortages and rationing. Interest rates were spiking, led by a searing 5 percent on the 30-year US treasury. India’s 10-year was dangerously above the 7 percent threshold.

So, the key questions were: will India increase interest rates to stem the rupee’s free fall and rein inflation before it jumped out of control? Would we have the gumption to boldly cut tax rates and reverse the rampaging exit of foreign capital?

I was clear about what would happen, and had said so on WhatsApp groups where these intense debates took place: