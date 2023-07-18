SC's ED Chief Verdict: A Powerful Message Beneath a Seemingly Simple Decision

However, the bite in the court’s judgment comes when it deals with the one-year extension given to Mishra in November 2022. The court snarls, “It is clear that this Court issued a specific mandamus that no further extension shall be granted to the second respondent. Undisputedly, the Union of India as well as the respondent No.2- Sanjay Kumar Mishra in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 456 of 2022 herein were parties to the said proceedings…. This Court has specifically issued a mandamus that no further extension shall be granted to the second respondent. The Union of India and respondent No. 2 were both parties in the proceedings before this Court in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1374 of 2020 [Common Cause (2021)]. The mandamus issued to the parties was binding on them. We, therefore, find that respondent No.1 could not have issued orders dated 17th November 2021 and 17th November 2022 in breach of the mandamus issued by this Court vide its judgment dated 8th September 2021 in Common Cause (2021)."

Having undone the extension granted to Mishra, the court allowed him to continue till the end of July. It said, "We are inclined to take into consideration the concern expressed by the Union of India with regard to FATF review. We are further inclined to take into consideration that the process of appointing the Director of Enforcement is likely to take some time. In that view of the matter, we find that in order to ensure the transition to be smooth in the larger public interest, it will be appropriate to permit respondent No.2 to continue to be in office till 31 July 2023. "