It was a landmark moment in India, revealing fissures in its secular history and uncovering a narrative of ugly violence against Christians in India.
It was a landmark moment in India, revealing fissures in its secular history and uncovering a narrative of ugly violence against Christians in India.(Photo: The Quint)
  • 1. Who Was Graham Staines?
  • 2. Why Was He Murdered?
  • 3. Why Was Staines’ Murder Significant?
  • 4. What Did the Wadhwa Commission Find?
  • 5. What Punishment Was Given to Dara Singh?
  • 6. Where is Gladys Staines and Her Family?
It was a landmark moment in India, revealing fissures in its secular history and uncovering a narrative of ugly violence against Christians in India.
Explained
in 6 cards
Why India Shouldn’t Forget the Murder of Graham Staines
Maanvi
Explainers

Manoharpur is a small village in Keonjhar district in Odisha.

In the intervening night of 22 January and 23 January 1999, Manoharpur hit newspaper headlines when Graham Staines, a 58-year-old Australian Christian missionary, was burnt to death along with his two sons – 10-year-old Phillips and 7-year-old Timothy. Staines and his sons were sleeping in their station wagon in front of a church in the village, when the car was attacked by a mob.

The mob was led by Dara Singh, a local leader with alleged links to Bajrang Dal. It was a landmark moment in India, revealing fissures in its secular history and uncovering a narrative of ugly violence against Christians in India.

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 6 cards

Why India Shouldn’t Forget the Murder of Graham Staines

  1. Who Was Graham Staines?
  2. Why Was He Murdered?
  3. Why Was Staines’ Murder Significant?
  4. What Did the Wadhwa Commission Find?
  5. What Punishment Was Given to Dara Singh?
  6. Where is Gladys Staines and Her Family?
+More
    PreviousNext

    Follow our Explainers section for more stories.

    Loading...