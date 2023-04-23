Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“In his book VP Singh: The Quest for Power, Janardan Thakur quotes Singh with reference to the encounters that took place during his tenure, “Mere haath khoon se lathpath hain, par khooniyon ke khoon se lathpath hain (My hands are awash in blood but they are bloodied with the blood of criminals),” writes Shyamlal Yadav, in his column for The Indian Express.

Drawing parallels between the number of encounters in CM Yogi Adityanath-led government with the government of Vishwanath Pratap (VP) Singh, Yadav writes, “Singh, a Thakur from Prayagraj, happens to be one of only two UP chief ministers who went on to become Prime Minister of India (the other was Charan Singh). It is said that on June 9, 1980, on his way to Lucknow to take oath, he asked Sanjay Singh of Amethi (then in the Congress, now BJP) for his opinion on the biggest problem faced by the people of UP. “Dacoity,” Singh replied…Weeks after taking oath, Singh launched a campaign against dacoits. Police encounters or dacoities made it to newspaper headlines almost every other day."