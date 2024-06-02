Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that the Indian public has suffered in the past decade, in myriad ways, due to 'demonetization', 'unplanned lockdowns', 'absence of a financial package and credit', and 'the silent blows to reservation'.

He bats for change, hoping to reverse the damage caused by the 'weaponisation of laws', and for economic policies to be re-set.

Chidambaram says,