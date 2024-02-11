Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In an article for the Hindustan Times, journalist Karan Thapar recalls his 1990 interview with veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. The leader was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna, and Thapar writes that he is the one of the frankest politicians he has known, and one who could admit to his mistakes, a rare quality among politicians. Thapar looks back at the interview with fondness and admires that Advani sat through a series of questions over his brand of Hindutva and how it may not be in alignment with Indian secularism. Thapar believes a similar conversation would not be possible today with any of Advani’s successors today.