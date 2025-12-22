An Ode to the Indomitable Spirit of Kerala's Comedy King Sreenivasan

While all this establishes Sreenivasan’s relevance as a writer and actor, what makes him deeply relatable and loved across generations are the films that etched out the angst and aspirations of young men and women—those far removed from the echelons of power—struggling to find their footing in an ever-changing world.

Sreenivasan’s Dasan and Vijayan, portrayed by Mohanlal and himself in the trilogy Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, and Akkare Akkare Akkare, remain—nearly four decades on—the enduring poster boys of youthful aspiration. Their struggles are still strikingly relevant, and their dialogues remain firmly ingrained in the cultural lexicon.

A few other films of his, namely Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, which is said to have been inspired from the bank’s seizure of his own house, TP Balagopalan MA, Varavelppu, Thalayanamanthram, Midhunam explored tropes of a common man’s struggles against the system and the constant fight to escape the entanglements of red-tape—all distilled through humour.

In many ways, Sreenivasan helped make life bearable to many by lending us his ability to look at the dire realities through the lens of humour and to laugh out loud in the face of adversities as one navigates them and more importantly, to hold onto hope with his most iconic dialogue “Ellathinum athintethaaya samayamundu, Daasa”—There is a time for everything and everyone, my friend!