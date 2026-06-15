Hauz Rani to Tughlaqabad: How South Delhi’s Urban Villages Became Death Traps

The residents know this rhythm well. The state appears before elections, before major visits, after accidents, during demolition drives or when land values make an area newly attractive. It is far less visible in the slow work that prevents disaster: mapping buildings, widening emergency access, upgrading drains, checking electrical load, enforcing fire norms, simplifying approvals, supporting retrofitting and giving small property owners a realistic path to compliance.

These settlements are not outside the state. Municipal taxes are collected. Electricity metres are issued. Gas pipelines are installed. Voter identity cards are registered. Water connections, however irregular, exist. People pay the state in many ways, but when safety fails, the same state can treat them as occupants of an exception.

That exception houses the city’s workforce.

Students preparing for entrance exams, first-generation office workers, nurses, delivery workers, sales staff, young couples, single women, migrants from the North East, divorced people, queer people seeking anonymity and families priced out of planned colonies often find shelter in urban villages. These are not marginal to Delhi’s economy. They are the people who keep the city moving.

The planned city has not made adequate room for them. Older government-built colonies, once meant for working and middle-class life, are now unaffordable to many workers. Gated colonies are guarded not only by walls and security booths but also by class, caste, marital status and social suspicion. In urban villages, landlords may still carry prejudice, but the economics of rent often creates a narrow opening. It is not equality. It is convenience. Yet for many, even convenience becomes shelter.