Rescue Operations Continue After Building Collapse in South Delhi's Saket

A multi-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area on the evening of 30 May 2026. The structure, which housed a mess, paying guest accommodation, coaching centres, cafes, and offices, fell during ongoing construction work on the third floor. At least one person was confirmed dead, and multiple others were injured. Rescue operations involving several agencies continued through the night, with concerns that more people could be trapped under the debris.
According to Hindustan Times, witnesses described hearing screams from beneath the rubble and seeing a large cloud of dust as the building collapsed. The incident occurred on Western Marg, and the adjoining structures were also affected. Local residents and relatives of those trapped gathered at the site, seeking information and assistance.
As reported by Scroll, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the collapse at 7:45 pm. Five fire vehicles were dispatched, and local residents had already rescued three people before emergency personnel arrived. The building’s third floor was under construction at the time of the incident, and the structure fell onto an adjacent canteen where children were having dinner.
At least eight people were rescued from the debris, with several more feared trapped as coverage revealed. The injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and the deceased was identified as a 26-year-old man named Ravi. The search and rescue operation involved the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and other agencies.
Additional details indicated that a total of 12 people were rescued, with two sustaining critical injuries according to information provided. The entire structure was reduced to rubble, and heavy machinery was used to clear debris. Police stated that a case would be registered, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse and construction permissions would follow.
“All we could hear were screams coming from under the rubble. There was a huge cloud of dust. When it settled, we realised that part of an adjoining structure had also been affected,” a local resident said.
More than a dozen people were reported injured after the building collapsed onto a canteen where students were dining as reporting indicated. Rescue teams continued their efforts late into the night, and anxious relatives waited near the site for updates on those still missing.
In response to recent incidents, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department ordered annual fire audits of all government buildings to ensure compliance with safety norms following recent directives. The audits are intended to address deficiencies and improve fire safety systems across public infrastructure.
At least eight persons were rescued after the collapse, with several more feared trapped under the debris as analysis showed. The incident caused panic in the area, and the entire multi-storey structure was flattened into a mound of rubble. Rescue and relief operations were carried out by multiple agencies, including the police and disaster management teams.
“Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated.
Rescue operations continued as officials worked to reach those still trapped with ongoing efforts. Heavy machinery, including excavators and hydraulic cutters, was deployed to remove debris. The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, and authorities are examining whether construction norms were violated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.