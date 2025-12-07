India vs South Africa: Who Fared Better Under Proportional Representation?

The barbarity of apartheid is a well-documented historical fact that need not be exerted here. An angry, triumphal outbreak of vengeance and violence by the black majority would have been catastrophic for the whites, comprising about 15 percent of the population (eerily similar to the demographic strength of Muslims in post-partition India at Independence.) The horrors of India’s partition could have found a dangerous echo in SA in the 1990s.

But there was another, equally inflammable ethnic crisis, within the majority black population. Over 3,000 people were killed in vicious clashes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province between Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) and Chief Buthelezi’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Founded in 1975, IFP was a fiercely ethnic political party of Zulu-speaking blacks. While they opposed President De Klerk (NP), IFP was perhaps even more fearful of living under ANC’s domination in a post-apartheid SA. Its Inkatha Youth Brigades were a para-military force, capable of inflicting a fratricidal civil war. The prospect of KZN’s secession was fearsome.

Mercifully, inspired by Nelson Mandela, SA’s constitutional bargaining process was largely consensual. As soon as apartheid ended in 1990, the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) was set up to draft the constitution, equivalent to India’s Constituent Assembly, with one vital difference. While India’s forum was dominated by the Indian National Congress, SA’s had strong representation from the whites and Zulus, who stiffly opposed ANC.

That explains how India’s Constituent Assembly adopted FPTP without as much as a cursory assessment of Proportional Representation, while CODESA and its successor entity, the Multi-Party Negotiating Forum (MPNF), spent considerable energy on the relative merits of a Westminster FPTP vs German MMP (mixed-member proportional representation) vs list-PR vs other hybrid models of democratic elections.