Sonia Gandhi Memoir: A Personal Account of India's Most Public Political Dynasty

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is scheduled for release on 10 November. It has already created the kind of buzz that few books manage to generate even before they hit the shelves. The book is certain to sell many more copies than its initial print run.
The first time Sonia Gandhi spoke of writing a book was in response to one that Natwar Singh had written, in which he was, in her view, unfairly critical of her. Asked for her response, she said, “You will have to wait for my book. Perhaps it’s time for me to put down my version.”