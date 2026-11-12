Belonging At Last: The Ordinary Sonia Behind the Extraordinary Gandhis

Like the Mona Lisa painting, Sonia Gandhi has been seen to be the most enigmatic politician. Everyone has their own interpretations and conclusions about her persona. If anyone thought that her memoir would unravel the many mysteries about her, they have been grossly mistaken. Rather, it has only solidified.

But the moot question is: is she really an enigma wrapped in mystery? I don’t think so. In my opinion, she is a simple person who was ordained by history to a greater responsibility, and she carried that responsibility forward with great aplomb.