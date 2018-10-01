Would Gandhi’s Ahimsa, Satyagraha Triumph in Our Post-Truth World?

(This article was originally published on 2 October 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.)

The most striking feature of the first 75 years of Indian independence has, in fact, been an absence – that of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

In his immortal ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech to the nation on the midnight of 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru had spoken of the Mahatma as “embodying the old spirit of India” whose message would be remembered by “succeeding generations.”

Just five months later, on 30 January 1948, the torch of this spirit was tragically snuffed out by a Hindu fanatic, in the capital of the new state – he had done more for than anyone else – to establish.