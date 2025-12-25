Why SHANTI Bill is A Troubling Step Backwards for India's Nuclear Goals

The SHANTI Bill, 2025-standing for the ‘ Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India ’ is pitched as a practical reform overdue to open India’s nuclear sector to private investment that will meet its growing energy needs. Yet, when the rhetoric is set aside, the bill carries a far more serious consequence. It restructures India’s nuclear laws in a way that permits nuclear risk to linger long after legal responsibility has run its course.

This is not a general critique of nuclear power, let alone one of private participation per se. It is a critique of the core function of law, namely to ensure that responsibility endures for so long as does the danger it governs. Measured against that standard, SHANTI represents a troubling step backward.