The New Nuclear Bill: A Leap Into the Future or a Risky Gamble?

The Indo-US nuclear deal of 2008 was to be the magic bullet that would turn things around. Through this, the US would help remove the embargoes it had placed on the Indian nuclear programme and also get India an exemption from the restrictions placed by the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The expectations were that India would thereafter enter a new era where foreign investors would come in the nuclear sector and it would grow exponentially.

But this was not to be. The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010 undermined India’s own goals. So onerous were the clauses relating to unclear supplier liabilities and inadequate compensation mechanisms, that foreign suppliers were reluctant to come to the country.