Supreme Court’s Caste Verdict Deepens Exclusion of Dalit Muslims, Christians

A recent judgment by the Supreme Court of India, where it held that individuals who follow religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism cannot claim the status of Scheduled Caste (SC), missed a historic opportunity to expand the scope of social justice. The judgment also pronounced that any act of conversation to other religions would result in immediate and complete loss of SC status.

The court was hearing the case of an individual named Chinthada Anand, who was born a Hindu Madiga (SC) but converted to Christianity to become a pastor. Because of his Madiga identity he had allegedly suffered repeated caste attacks and slurs, which prompted him to file cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

But, in April last year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed criminal proceedings, stating that caste is not recognised in Christianity and he could no longer seek protection under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.