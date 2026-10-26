Sahil Wakode’s Death Isn't an IIT-Bombay Crisis. It's a Moral Failure of State

When Ravindra and Sonali Wakode sat on a fast in a small corner of the cordoned off Azad Maidan in Mumbai, they were not just asking for justice for Sahil but have taken on this entire undemocratic apparatus of premium higher education in India.

Theirs is also a protest against an IIT system which leaked its CCTV footage to create a public witchhunt of its own dead student. Theirs is also a protest against an unethical savarna media which against all editorial norms ghoulishly played the footage on national TV and framed his suicide (and its ongoing investigation) as a moral question by raising the issue of ‘cheating’ in exams.

If this was a case of a student caught using unfair means, what are the institutional norms of dealing with that? Were they followed? Or did the personnel involved go off-script and try to shame Sahil? Did they threaten him with consequences? Or are these questions not necessary because the precious IIT system cannot be challenged even if its foundation gets built on dead students, even if those dead have to be shamed and slurred upon?

It is against this irrational incivility that the protest rages on.

At the time of writing, many savarna thinkers and media personnel are still avoiding the IIT Bombay story. It was the SC thinkers, anti-caste voices and Ambedkarite activists who dragged this issue into the national consciousness.