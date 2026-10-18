'Murdered': A Month After Sahil Wakode's Suicide, Parents Continue Hunger Strike

"They are trying to defame my son. He did not commit suicide, he was murdered. They have to arrest him," said Ravindra Wakode, as he sat at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on the 15th day of his indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice for his son, Sahil. His wife, Sonali, lay resting beside him as scores of supporters raised slogans and held placards.

Exactly a month ago, on 18 September 2026, Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

According to the institute, Sahil was counselled after the incident and assured that it would not adversely affect his academic career. However, his parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, allege that he had been subjected to caste-based slurs, harassment and mental pressure by faculty members in the months leading up to his death.