'Murdered': A Month After Sahil Wakode's Suicide, Parents Continue Hunger Strike

"They are trying to defame my son. He did not commit suicide, he was murdered. They have to arrest him," said Ravindra Wakode, as he sat at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on the 15th day of his indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice for his son, Sahil. His wife, Sonali, lay resting beside him as scores of supporters raised slogans and held placards.
Exactly a month ago, on 18 September 2026, Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
According to the institute, Sahil was counselled after the incident and assured that it would not adversely affect his academic career. However, his parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, allege that he had been subjected to caste-based slurs, harassment and mental pressure by faculty members in the months leading up to his death.
His father has accused Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and senior institute officials of being responsible for the circumstances that led to his son's death. An FIR was registered following the family's complaint, and the Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently took over the investigation. However, a month later, the Wakodes say they are disppointed with the progress of the probe.
Since then, the Wakodes have been on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding accountability and justice for their son.
On the 15th day of their protest, The Quint spoke to the grieving parents at Mumbai's Azad Maidan about the investigation, Sahil's journey to IIT Bombay, and their fight for justice.
'They Have to Be Arrested’
When asked whether he was satisfied with the ongoing investigation, Sahil’s father said, the family had received little information from the police beyond being told that the investigation was underway, “No, I am not happy. They called them for a statement and let them go. They have to be arrested. The police has told me that the investigation is on, but it is on at a very slow pace."
For the Wakodes, the delay has become a central source of frustration, “Until they are arrested, we’ll be on a hunger strike.”
Even thought the investigation is on, the police can arrest the accussed and continue the investigation.Ravindra Wakode, Sahil's Father
'He was Tortured. He was Murdered'
They are trying to defame my son. He did not commit suicide, he was murdered. They have to arrest him.
The Wakodes are also pushing back against allegations concerning Sahil’s academic conduct. His father said he believed that claims made about his son were made to 'defame' him and overshadow the hard work that had brought him to IIT Bombay.
Recalling his son’s preparation and the work it took to secure admission to IIT Bombay, he said, “He was very good in his studies. He studied all night. Look at his 10th and 12th grade marks. According to that, he got through to IIT."
Wakode said, every year twenty to thirty thousand people apply every year, and it is very difficult to get through, 'the allegations against Sahil are wrong."
‘I Want Justice for Him’
Fifteen days into the hunger strike, Sahil’s father said he was grateful to those who had stood by the family.
“I want justice for him. I thank my supporters who are here so that nobody has to go through what Sahil went through. They are doing their best to help Sahil.”
The family also said that they will to return to IIT Bombay to pay its respects to Sahil on Ocotber 18 marking a month since his death.