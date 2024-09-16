Doval Meets Putin: India Must Lead the Negotiations for Peace in Eastern Europe

The world anxiously awaits a settlement. The war is wreaking havoc on the global economy and the Ukrainian loss of land and blood is especially marked and painful to see. Earlier this year, Russia was urged to start direct peace talks with Ukraine by China, which has outlined its own peace proposal for the conflict, which on 12 September Zelenskyy called “destructive”.

Meanwhile, war fatigue is spreading across continental Europe and it took months of gruelling negotiations between cash-pressed EU member states to approve the latest €50 billion aid grant to Ukraine (this is ONLY because the pro-Russia Hungary was blocking it). That’s not to mention the separate battle that Kyiv has been fighting in vain on Capitol Hill to maintain the support of American legislators. A Republican victory in the upcoming US presidential election could be fatal for Ukraine’s war effort, and President Trump has repeatedly stated he will end the war in 24 hours if elected (with many fearing it to mean a settlement on Russian or quasi-Russian terms).

The war has disrupted Ukraine’s ability to act as a ‘breadbasket’ for Europe and, even more importantly, as a grains supplier for some of the world’s driest and most food-insecure regions, including the Sahel and the Middle East. Prior to the war, Ukraine supplied more than 15% of the world’s corn, 10% of the world’s wheat, and 15-20% of the world’s barley.