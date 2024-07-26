RSS's Growth and Influence in Governance Over the Years Made 1966 Ban Irrelevant

Related to this is another matter – has the government’s decision to issue the ‘office memorandum’ dated 9 July, in any way gladdened the RSS leadership to an extent that they would stop hurling not-so-disguised barbs at Modi personally?

Since 2013 itself, it was evident that Modi’s acceptance as the BJP’s electoral mascot was deemed tactically necessary by the RSS brass. As Modi consolidated power in his hands after ascending to the PM’s seat, there was no doubt that his approach of giving primacy to himself, or the individual (vyakti) over the organisation (sangathan ) (in RSS parlance), was disapproved by the organisation’s leadership, including Bhagwat.

Yet, it was also noted that Modi had decided to pay a ‘price’ for building a cult around his personality. This was in the form of ideological purity on the majority of socio-political programmes — turning a blind eye to the false narrative of Love Jihad, the rise of vigilantism against falsely accused Muslim traders of cows and their meat in the early phase of Modi 1.0, the serial initiatives starting with the bill against Triple Talaq, the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizens’ Amendment Bill.

The government under Modi also took care of deputing key functionaries and academics associated with the Sangh Parivar in crucial positions within the system. Besides propelling Modi-centrism as the cornerstone of governance, the prime minister also brooked no interference on his economic policies, choices, and initiatives.