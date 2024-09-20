Rogue Drones and Online Frauds are Reshaping India's National Security Landscape

The two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2024 (NSSC) was held last week in New Delhi in hybrid mode where more than 750 officers amongst a unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts of specialised fields participated and deliberated on conventional national security issues as well as the emerging ones.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, chairing the session on both days, said rogue drones and online frauds are now major security challenges. He also exhorted the young police officers to apply their minds to strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala.