Controversial Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Moved to Bengal Ahead of Elections

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi and transferred RN Ravi from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal. The reshuffle, announced on 6 March 2026, affects nine regions, including the appointment of new governors for Bihar, Nagaland, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. The changes come shortly before key assembly elections in several states.
According to Hindustan Times, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian ambassador to the United States and recent Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Amritsar, replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena as Delhi’s lieutenant governor. Saxena has been appointed as the new lieutenant governor of Ladakh, while Kavinder Gupta, previously in Ladakh, will now serve as Himachal Pradesh’s lieutenant governor.
Coverage revealed that RN Ravi, who had frequent disagreements with the Tamil Nadu government, will succeed CV Ananda Bose as West Bengal’s governor. Bose’s resignation was accepted by the President. Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu was marked by several controversies, including disputes over legislative procedures and public disagreements with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.
Former Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed governor of Nagaland, while retired Lt. General Syed Ata Hasnain will serve as the new governor of Bihar as details emerged. The announcement regarding Bihar’s new governor came hours after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, marking a significant political development in the state.
Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will temporarily discharge the functions of governor of Tamil Nadu as analysis showed. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named the new governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma, who will now serve as Maharashtra’s governor.
“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the governor of West Bengal…Union home minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on X.
Earlier, Gupta was moved from Ladakh after just seven-and-a-half months in office, during a period of ongoing agitation in the Union Territory demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards according to official updates. In September 2025, protests in Leh resulted in casualties and injuries amid calls for full statehood and protections for jobs and land.
The reshuffle comes as the terms of several state assemblies, including West Bengal, are set to expire soon with further developments expected. The appointments are seen as significant ahead of the upcoming elections and ongoing political changes in multiple states.
