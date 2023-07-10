Reimagining E-Waste: Empowering India's Transition to a Circular Economy

Several strategies may be put into practice to handle the e-waste problem efficiently. The following are some crucial actions that can be made:

1. Establish and enforce rigorous standards for collecting, disposing, and recycling e-waste: Governments should implement and enforce strong e-waste management legislation. These rules should cover every stage of an electronic product's life cycle, from production to use to end-of-life planning.

2. Create official recycling infrastructure: Governments and businesses should spend money creating formal recycling facilities that can handle e-waste securely and effectively. These establishments must use eco-friendly procedures and have the equipment and knowledge to manage dangerous items.

3. Encourage recycling and responsible disposal: To encourage responsible recycling and disposal of e-waste, public awareness campaigns and educational programmes should be run. Instead of using unofficial routes, consumers should be urged to use authorised collection points and recycling facilities.

4. Support the informal sector's transition to safer, more sustainable practises: Since the informal sector contributes significantly to e-waste recycling, efforts should be made to help them do so. This may be accomplished by offering access to the right technology, implementing training programmes, and ensuring worker safety on the job.

5. Encourage manufacturers to develop products with recyclability in mind: Promoting product design for recyclability should be a priority for producers. This entails selecting materials that are simpler to recycle, reducing the usage of dangerous compounds, and implementing modular designs that make component recovery and disassembly easier.