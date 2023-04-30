A Referendum and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Promise of a New Uzbekistan

"Faqat Mashinang Emas Konstitutsiya Ham Seniki." - “Not only is your car yours, but the constitution is also yours.”

This is a WhatsApp message sent to a certain Mr Muhammad by his friend who reminds the latter about the polling on 30 April and the need to go together with their classmates. This imagined WhatsApp conversation is splashed across billboards on the streets and metros in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Uzbeks are passionate about their four-wheelers, a sentiment that is tapped into in this government advertisement drawing the attention of citizens to a crucial constitutional referendum on Sunday.

"Befarq b'lmang", or 'Don’t be Indifferent' reads another hoarding.