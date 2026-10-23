Where Sharjeel Imam’s Arguments on Constitutionalism and Secularism Fall Short

(The following article is a rebuttal to the central claims made by Sharjeel Imam in his interview published on 29 September 2026.)

The Constitution does not make civil liberties contingent on a citizen’s political ideology, however repugnant. Nor can speech be criminalised without establishing the requisite legal nexus between it and the violence alleged. Associational proximity cannot substitute for evidence of individual culpability, and the distinction between the core and periphery of an alleged conspiracy cannot, by itself, justify prolonged incarceration.

Sharjeel Imam’s entitlement to bail must be assessed on the applicable legal standards, not the acceptability of his politics. The Indian judiciary’s credibility depends on its willingness to protect liberty even when the accused is politically unpopular.

That, however, is distinct from endorsing Imam’s political worldview.

His interview with The Quint raises serious historical and ideological questions that cannot be evaded merely because he is facing prosecution.