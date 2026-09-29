'The Secular Consensus is a Trap for Indian Muslims': Sharjeel Imam Interview

First of all, regarding the true origin story of Shaheen Bagh roadblock. I can say it without any hint of exaggeration that there would have been no Shaheen Bagh roadblock if not for a handful of us scholars from JNU, Jamia and IIT and later AMU (10-15 in number on day zero, but it increased later), and our resolve to block that crucial highway. On 15th Dec, there was palpable anger against CAA/NRC, as well as against the brutal police assault on students on 13 December, in which my glasses also broke after being hit by a lathi — but the protest that day would have been just an afternoon juloos (15th was Sunday) if not for us scholars led by Asif Mujtaba and me.

The night before, on 14th, we had already decided to go to Shaheen Bagh and urge the residents to help us block the highway (Asif was also a resident of Shaheen Bagh). On 15th morning, we first went to Jamia, then went to Jamaat-e-Islami mosque to meet Naib-Ameer saab and offer Zuhr prayers. He was not there so we offered prayers and decided to come back for Asr. Asif had some work at IIT-Delhi, so he decided to return, and I along with rest of the team exited the mosque from the other gate in order to go to Shaheen Bagh as planned. Now, what happened next was what is called help from “ghaib” — a crowd of youth, professionals and workers was marching from Batla house — hundreds of them — they were shouting slogans against CAA-NRC as well as police atrocities. On seeing us, we had just exited the mosque, when they reached there, they stopped — they recognised us, we had been distributing pamphlets and speaking on roadside for over a week now. Two of them raised me on their shoulders, and thrust a mic towards me, and asked me: “What should we do?”. I replied immediately: “We should block that highway over there.” — they put me down and we started marching towards the highway.

As soon as we reached the meeting point of the road and the highway, we put barricades and blocked it. But a few minutes later, someone came from the other side and said that there is a juloos happening a 100 meters down the highway, and the MLA of AAP (Amanatullah Khan) is addressing the crowd. “It would be better if we join them while keeping the highway blocked” — someone suggested. So we joined that crowd, it was at that place where the future Shaheen Bagh stage would form by the nightfall. MLA saab spoke, then I spoke, then MLA saab again, then I again, by this time Asif had returned, he also addressed the crowd.

Our team was spread across and talking to people in groups. After a while, the MLA saab asked the people to return to their homes; I protested, took the mic and asked them to stay put, at least for the night — “we will see what happens tomorrow”. A few supporters of the MLA saab assaulted me, snatched the mic but I kept speaking. The people reacted sharply, formed a circle around me and took me to the other side of the divider. The crowd split into two — the one which came with me and the one which was already there with the MLA. I kept addressing my group and kept calling for Chakka Jaam — and people listened carefully. Asif and other scholars also contributed as speakers. Eventually the MLA saab sent a message asking us to come back and rejoin their group — we accepted — we addressed the crowd one final time each before a voice vote — MLA saab wanted people to leave; I wished for people to stay — the voice vote confirmed that people wanted to stay. MLA saab respected the wishes of the people and left. However, unfortunately, I was left without a mic. I kept speaking as loudly as I could, people were paying attention, we kept taking turns — but it was getting dark, maghrib was approaching — a mic was essential to be heard and to maintain order — there were hundreds of youth — I called my friends in Jamia — right at the time of maghrib we received a mic from a group of students who brought it from Jamia and our gathering was given a new lease — and then we kept taking turns to speak. The next big challenge came an hour later. By this time we had installed a chowki, to stand and speak on — but as I have mentioned before — a man with long beard and maulana like get-up came with a few boys and a tricolor and sat behind the crowd — I could see it from my vantage point. A few minutes later, the police came and asked us to vacate at least one side of the road so that traffic could resume on the other side, while we could sit on the other side. I was skeptical at first, but some elders convinced me — by then many elders and women had also joined and were listening to our speeches. But as soon as we opened the other side and traffic resumed, that bearded and turbaned man and his group started throwing stones at the cars and broke a few glasses. I was standing on the chowki (a wooden bed) with the mic and hence could see everything — and hence immediately told the crowd to descend to the adjoining streets, and leave the rioters alone — and by the time the crowd — well over 500 ppl — dispersed into the narrow streets — the police had already started charging from the far end of the road. I looked around one final time — saw that at least two or three young men and boys were still there who were not a part of that shady turbaned man’s group. But in confusion they were also shouting angrily and challenging the police as it charged. One of those boys used to sell jackets on a thela (cart) by the roadside — I had interacted with him throughout the day. I ran towards him as he was looking towards the police — and caught hold of his hand — coincidentally the words that came out of his mouth as I was approaching him from behind were these: “kahaan gaye wo leader saab jo bhaashan de rahe the?” (Where all the so-called leaders ran away to who were giving speeches just now?) — I grabbed his hand and yelled “main yahin hoon, aur ye log police ke agent hain” (I am right here — and those rioters are police’s agent) — he looked at me, shocked and speechless — I yelled again — “let’s go, we will come later” — we, along with a couple more, dispersed into the streets, and then waited. A few hours later, when everything was silent again, I received a call from one of the volunteers who had been working with us the whole day — “Bhaijaan, the police is gone, we have put the barricades again, please come.” — this was just before dawn — we (Asif, me and dozens of others) went there, a few youth and women were sitting there, and together we started bringing things in order. After Fajr prayer, people started trickling in, namaazis from mosques, , shopkeepers and youth of the locality — while I was giving speeches along with my team on the same stage. My recurrent theme that morning was asking the people to reflect on what happened in the night, and how retreat at the right time was crucial to sustain the movement and keep it non-violent. This was after the Fajr of 16th Dec — the 2nd day of Shaheen Bagh roadblock — “Shaheen Bagh” had arrived. Slowly the numbers increased, everyday more people came, by 3rd or 4th day women started coming in large numbers. (Afreen Fatima, along with other women scholars were already taking the lead in organising women by then). So, by day 7 we had to make a separate space for them right in front of the stage — otherwise they had to sit on the stairs by the roadside. We started offering namaaz (Salaat) on the road in the first week itself — both men and women in jamaat. This is how Shaheen Bagh started and I have written parts of this story before; and almost all of it is on video as well, a lot of videos from the earliest days of SB can be found on my FB page.

Now let’s turn to the legacy of Shaheen Bagh and anti CAA/NRC protests:

First of all, although CAA was notified and rules framed by 2024, NRC has still not been implemented. Because of our protest more than a dozen state assemblies passed resolutions against NRC , even the union govt had to clarify that there was no plan to implement NRC — a climbdown from the “chronology” expounded by the Home minister. Sure, SIR in 2025-2026 can be called NRC in disguise, but it is not exactly NRC, the questions raised about citizenship are not decided by SIR, but are passed on to relevant dept — and it is being done in a phased manner to avoid a national blowback as in 2019-2020. Additionally, it has given us time to prepare, handle the issue state by state with the limited resources and volunteers that our community has. Just imagine if there was no resistance in Delhi, no Shaheen Bagh, no sit-ins in more than 50 cities and towns of India, and hundreds of smaller settlements — NRC may very well had been implemented before 2024, detention camps would have been already built and BJP would not have been reduced to 240 seats, it would have easily gotten a majority — so to the opposition today we say — “you are welcome!” Secondly, the movement did not “fizzle out” as some columnists are writing in the newspaper these days, nor did it end in riots or was ended by riots — it continued for 4 months straight at hundreds of sites across the nation, before COVID-19 induced lockdown forced the qaum to return to their homes. It didn’t run out of steam — we were just getting started. Even the Delhi riots engineered by the right wing could not stop protests in Delhi — out of 26 sites, 13 still continued after the riots — even Shaheen Bagh continued till the lockdown. Further, successive protest movements like the successful farmer’s movement have been significantly inspired by our protests and the courage of common men and women during the winter of 2019-2020.

So, our movement blocked NRC, continued till a global pandemic disrupted society itself and inspired and motivated later protest movements. What else constitutes a successful movement? The real crackdown started only after the lockdown, after the public places had been emptied. In short, we are in jail because the movement was extremely successful.

Now let’s turn to the long term effect and legacy: In my opinion, this was the first post-partition resistance led by the youth of Muslim middle class — men and women — a middle class which was shattered by partition (migrated to Pakistan or made internal refugees by riots etc) and was able to find its feet again by the turn of this century. So in the leadership of young and educated men and women of Muslim community — workers, professionals, traders, housewives — claimed their democratic right of occupying public places and highways as a form of dissent — without (and sometimes inspite of) a self-serving clerical and political leadership which is interested more in preserving their own sphere of influence. I clarify that I am not talking here of the majority of aalims and maulanas — most of them young — who supported us wholeheartedly — I am referring here to the clerical leadership. This movement has led to starting of many processes which will have far reaching consequences. Firstly, the role played by women — both young and old — and their coming out to resist shows that the sections considered apolitical have become politically aware of the predicament of the community at large and are taking matters in their own hands. The fact that even housewives thronged public places, offered Salaat (namaaz) on the highways is enough to demonstrate the revolutionary nature of this movement. Then there is the proliferation of the new discourse, the new conversations — take my own example — the discourse which I had been refining in articles, speeches, discussions before and during the movement — we in JNU had been working on that for many years through research and reading groups (e.g. Eqbal Ahmad Study Circle) — the movement, Shaheen Bagh etc, picked our discourse and gave it a national, even international audience. People watched my speeches, read my articles, even in the remotest of districts — hundreds of thousands of Muslims as well as non-Muslims have watched or read me, written to me, engaged with the ideas I tried to present. The very fact that you, and many such scholars are asking me about my critique of secularism is a proof of the fact that our ideas are blowing in the wind — even if the liberals misunderstand us and pretend to ignore us.

Our discourse critiquing secularism and the Constitution, and our questioning of Congress, Gandhi and Nehru etc — this discourse has emerged as the real voice of anti-CAA-NRC protests, because apart from this discourse there were only boring, sterile and futile repetitions of self-congratulating nationalist discourse pretending to be the solution for Muslim issues — the time for that lie is up. Over the last few years, friends from all over India have written to me, talked to me and their understanding of the movement convinced me of the fact that our discourse has reached all corners of the nation. I will give you a few examples: A group of school students, from Gaya conveyed to me their understanding of Constituent Assembly debates, Hasrat Mohani, arguments for proportional representation etc; telling me things even I didn’t know. I asked them: “Where did you learn all of this?” They responded: “We heard your speeches and researched on internet!” Imagine my surprise and happiness — they are not even 18, they would have been 10 years old when I was arrested! Another example: a friend conveyed a message from his sister who is a professional in M.P. which said: “We thank you for bringing Jinnah to the mainstream again.” Third example: I received the second edition of my collected works published in Tamil in Chennai a few months ago. This was an updated version which included my speeches as well as most of my recent writings from prisons. Fourth example: a historian friend who teaches in United States told me that not only are my work and ideas being read there, but that she also found Bangla translations of my articles being sold by street side vendors in Kolkata. It means that I am being read in places I never imagined.

One final example: A person from rural Jaunpur told me that in his area, for the youth, I am the face and my speeches the voice of the anti CAA and Shaheen Bagh protests. There are hundreds of such examples — but these 5 pieces of anecdotal evidence are enough to substantiate my point — a new seed has been firmly planted in the minds of thousands, if not more, of youth and our new discourse is the real legacy of the movement — the conversations it started among the Muslim youth, slowly it will become the dominant discourse insha Allah, and bring our community out of intellectual slavery and the results will be visible in the fulness of time: I agree with Intzar Saifi when he writes: “its (Shaheen Bagh’s) true origin is yet to come” [ref: “A politics yet to come”, by Intzar Saifi, 28-1-2026, The India Forum.] I end this segment with a sher by Faiz:

“In mein lahu jalaa ho hamaara ki jaan-o-dil

mehfil mein kuchh charaagh farozaan huye to hain”

(translation — K.C.Kanda) [Be they fed on our blood, or on heart and soul,

Some lamps are now ablaze on the assembly floor.]

Now a few comments on the erasure: There are multiple issues to be unpacked vis-a-vis this attempt to erase my name from Shaheen Bagh protest by the majority of liberal and secular intellectuals and activists. First is lack of understanding of our discourse — that led many to hastily conclude that I am harmful for the movement and hence should be silenced and erased. But many of these people did course correction once they read me or listened to me or read about me through serious scholars like Evita Das (Feb’2020, Newslaundry), or more recently through the SC order rejecting our bails (Jan 5, 2026) which brought into focus my role in organising the Shaheen Bagh road blockade, and also in mobilisation and dissemination of material and speeches “articulating a strategy of disruption.” (By the way, the Supreme irony is that I am thankful to the Delhi police for presenting a version of the beginning of Shaheen Bagh which has atleast something to do with the actual story, unlike the completely fabricated and false story presented by the so-called liberals and intellectuals.) Anyways, the number of genuine observers has increased with time, what prevented them from appreciating the real story was the fog created by the others — not just the right wing — but the great majority of so-called progressives. There are two broad reasons: (1) lack of intellectual depth especially regarding partition and Muslim issue — they easily equate critique of the Constitution and Gandhi as support for or proxy of BJP and unless they come to terms with the dark chapter of Congress’ role in partition and Gandhi’s role in making Congress an essentially Hindu party, and the fact that BJP is only a more dangerous successor of Congress, they can’t be of any use to us — even if they are seniormost intellectuals.

Then, in addition to this, there are those intellectual who see every invocation of religion, religion-based rights and communal rights as “identity politics” — this term is an affront to all minorities across the world, and also to all religious people like me whose politics is derived from, and deeply enmeshed with their faith — be it justice, democracy, equality, resistance or scientific temperament and rationality. A “progressive space” not ready to unlearn their archaic anti-democratic theories, not ready to do away with their belief in the lies of “secular” genesis of the Indian republic, not ready to confront the violent history of the Republic, they will always look at genuine and organic Muslim intellectual voices with suspicion.

Then the other big factor is opportunism — by the third and week the Shaheen Bagh had become international and everyone wanted a slice of it — it had become a “pro-fest” — and I had spoken sharply about it back then. In that context, when we called for a tactical break at the end of third week, because of the impending Delhi elections, and the fear of communal violence — regarding which I had input from various quarters (and my MPhil as well as PhD are about riots) — and we argued for a shift of attention from Delhi to other cities — I was attacked as an agent of BJP by many so-called progressives and activists, while some said that I was afraid. Most of these people had refused to come to Shaheen Bagh in the first week, only in the second and third week they started to come for photo shoots and a captive audience — they had no role, or marginal at best — in the Shaheen Bagh protest till then — and they ganged up with those locals for whom I had made it difficult to earn money from the protest site — As planned, I retreated with my group voluntarily and started touring the provinces and thankfully their propaganda had limited effect even in Delhi itself — but it showed their opportunistic face.

20 days later when I was arrested, they got their second chance, to disown me, to mislead the masses about my intentions etc. So a combination of these two factors: lack of intellectual depth and courage, and opportunism are what led the “progressive circle” to disown me, and led them to erase me from Shaheen Bagh’s origin story — a most dishonest act and a betrayal of the Muslim masses — and this is also what inspired them to make the origin story a “dadi-nani” (grandmother) story, so that they could manipulate the narrative as they wished.

I will quote Intzar Saifi here again: “Over the past decade and a half, elite liberal arts institutions like JNU and DU have increasingly become sites not of rigorous scholarship, but of activist-brand manufacturing.”

But, they have not been able to erase our names — they live in their echo chambers and like the Bhakts, critical thinking is hardly their hallmark — beyond their echo chambers, beyond their well-oiled propaganda machines — our discourse has prospered and found a life of its own among a significant section of Muslim youth (men and women), across the nation and beyond; as Iqbal said in Jawaab-e-Shikwa:

“dil se jo baat nikalti hai asar rakhti hai

par nahi taaqat-e-parwaaz magar rakhti hai”