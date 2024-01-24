Ram Mandir and Bharat Jodo 2.0: Both are Election Pitches for Swing States

Whether it is the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, the electoral and political importance of both, albeit strikingly different in their respective optics and propriety, has a strong electoral pitch for the voters of key swing states.

A potent mix of religious majoritarianism and welfarism has worked well for the BJP in states like UP (that are electorally more important in national elections). On the other hand, the Congress’s Yatra 2.0 plan consists of 15 states, 110 districts, and 100 Lok Sabha seats.

Back in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party had first spoken of bringing nyay as a cash-transfer welfare scheme for the poor which unfortunately failed to find any resonance amongst the voters.