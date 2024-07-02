Rahul Gandhi’s LOP Debut: Balancing Political Aggression with Mature Rebuttals

His oratory was not just a display of ferocity, but a calibrated exercise in political acumen, marking a departure from the perceived reticence of his previous public engagements. It was a masterclass in political balance, weaving a narrative that held the government to account while extending a cooperative hand for the national interest. It was also a performance that commanded attention and respect, despite some minor faux pas.

The treasury benches, long accustomed to his silence, were visibly unsettled by the newfound verve with which he spoke.