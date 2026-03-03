MHA Urges Vigilance On 'Pro-Iran Radical' Preachers And Social Media Posts

Political reactions have also emerged in response to the advisory. Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre, alleging “double standards” in its handling of hate speech and questioning why similar advisories were not issued in other contexts at the end of the report. Owaisi pointed to instances where individuals accused of inciting violence against Muslims did not face comparable central intervention, and he highlighted what he described as a rise in anti-Muslim hate speeches referencing Israel’s actions in Gaza since 2023.