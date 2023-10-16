The Maldives’ President-elect Wants to Evict the Indian Military. What Now?

India also enjoys a naval presence and has installed 10 coastal surveillance radars. In May 2023, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, inaugurated the construction of a coast guard harbour in the Uthuru Thila Falhu island and handed over to the MNDF a Fast Patrol vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship.

Commodore C Uday Bhaskar wholeheartedly endorsed Chawla, saying that India’s military presence would not qualify as a case of India stationing “troops” in the Maldives.

Bhaskar, director of the independent think tank, Society for Policy Studies (SPS), said: “India's military presence in the Maldives has one objective - to enhance the island nation's own security capacity to deal with its own distinctive small-island-state challenges and threats. This includes disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, and training the MNDF. The helicopters India has stationed in the Maldives are few in number; and the personnel there are for keeping these platforms operational.”

Chawla said that in the worst case scenario of Muizzu telling New Delhi to take back the defence personnel and “they are ultimately evacuated, it would mean that the aircraft would also have to be brought back as there will be nobody to operate and service them, which will of course hamper the Maldives’ maritime security and well- being.”

“It is the Maldives’ sovereign right to take a decision and we will withdraw the personnel and the assets and comply with their decision. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if it does then being a democratic and law-abiding country we will comply with their request,” he added.