Assam Activist Pranab Doley Is Free. But Who Answers for the Liberty He Lost?

For several years, Adivasi families living near Assam's Kaziranga National Park have been opposing a proposed luxury hotel project. What the government presented as an opportunity to promote tourism and investment raised a different concern among the families whose land was involved.

They feared losing the land on which they had lived, cultivated crops, and depended for their livelihoods. They demanded that their rights over the land be recognised—and their concerns heard before construction proceeded.

An investigation by The Reporters’ Collective documented approximately 30 bighas of land had been allotted to the Assam Tourism Development Corporation for the proposed five-star resort. According to the affected families, their agricultural and grazing land had been taken without proper recognition of their rights.