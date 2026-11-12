Assam Activist Pranab Doley Is Free. But Who Answers for the Liberty He Lost?

For several years, Adivasi families living near Assam's Kaziranga National Park have been opposing a proposed luxury hotel project. What the government presented as an opportunity to promote tourism and investment raised a different concern among the families whose land was involved.
They feared losing the land on which they had lived, cultivated crops, and depended for their livelihoods. They demanded that their rights over the land be recognised—and their concerns heard before construction proceeded.
An investigation by The Reporters’ Collective documented approximately 30 bighas of land had been allotted to the Assam Tourism Development Corporation for the proposed five-star resort. According to the affected families, their agricultural and grazing land had been taken without proper recognition of their rights.
The administration, however, maintained that the project was being developed on government land from which encroachments had been removed. The families contested that position and sought legal intervention.
Among those supporting the affected families was Pranab Doley, an indigenous land rights activist associated with the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee. For Doley and the protesting families, the dispute concerned not merely whether a luxury hotel should be built, but who had the right to decide the future of the land and what would happen to those whose lives depended upon it.
Arrested for Activism
On 28 June 2026, a protest at the proposed project site resulted in a confrontation with the police. The police alleged that protesters had forcibly entered the premises, threatened workers, attempted to damage property and assaulted officials. Doley was arrested in July in connection with the incident.
On 29 July, a sessions court in Golaghat granted him bail.
As reported by The Reporters’ Collective, the court questioned whether the available evidence supported several serious police allegations. It also recognised that the dispute arose from concerns about environmental protection and the livelihoods of marginalised communities. Subject to the conditions of bail, the criminal proceedings could continue without Doley remaining in custody merely because those allegations were being investigated.
Yet, he remained behind bars.
The following day, the Assam government invoked the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, to keep him under preventive detention. The government claimed that his activities threatened public order and the security of the State. What had begun as a dispute over land and development had now become, in the government's assessment, a matter requiring an extraordinary detention law.
On 6 November, the Gauhati High Court quashed the NSA order, and Doley was released that evening. He had spent nearly four months in custody, including more than three months following the preventive detention order.
His release is an important victory for personal liberty. But the circumstances of his detention leave an uncomfortable question. What happens when the State deprives a citizen of freedom through an order that a court subsequently finds unlawful? And who answers for the exercise of power that made such detention possible?
Preventive Detention Following Bail
To understand why Doley's detention raises serious constitutional questions, it is necessary to understand the law under which he was detained.
Under ordinary criminal law, the police investigate alleged offences, an accused person may seek bail, and guilt must be established through a criminal trial before punishment follows. Preventive detention is different. It allows the government to detain someone without a criminal conviction to prevent specified activities in the future.
The Constitution permits preventive detention, but also provides safeguards against its arbitrary exercise. The power is exceptional because it allows the executive to deprive someone of liberty without first proving criminal guilt. A person granted bail may, in legally justified circumstances, still be placed under preventive detention. But the State must independently establish why such detention is necessary. It cannot be treated merely as an alternative to ordinary criminal proceedings because a court has granted bail.
In Doley's case, the police had already registered a criminal case arising from the June protest. He had been arrested, the allegations had been examined for the purpose of bail, and a sessions court had ordered his release on conditions. Why then was preventive detention necessary?
This question also requires an important distinction between ordinary criminal conduct and a threat to public order. Allegations that a person has committed violence may justify investigation and prosecution. But not every criminal incident threatens public order.
The distinction lies in whether the alleged conduct affects the wider community in a manner that justifies preventive detention. The State must establish why the alleged activities warrant such an extraordinary measure, rather than relying solely on the existence of criminal accusations.
In Rekha v State of Tamil Nadu (2011), the Supreme Court cautioned that preventive detention must remain within narrow limits. It emphasised that where ordinary criminal law can adequately address the situation, resorting to preventive detention would be unlawful. The adequacy of ordinary criminal law is therefore an important consideration in examining the legality of such detention.
Lapses in Investigative Procedures
The Gauhati High Court's judgment reveals why the government's justification could not withstand scrutiny. The government relied on 13 criminal cases registered against Doley over several years to portray him as someone repeatedly involved in unlawful activities. Yet, nine of those cases had ended in acquittal and one in discharge. Of the remaining three proceedings, one had been stayed, another was at the evidence stage, and the latest was still under investigation.
The High Court found that the authorities had failed to account for material facts about Doley's previous criminal proceedings. The State also suggested that witnesses had turned hostile because of intimidation, but the court found that the relevant supporting material had not been placed before Doley as part of the detention grounds.
The court held that the lack of full disclosure invalidated the detention on account of malice in law, and described the authorities' approach as a shortcut to detention rather than following the appropriate legal process.
Malice in law does not necessarily mean that an official acted out of personal hatred. It concerns an exercise of public power that is legally improper. The distinction matters because the court's criticism was directed at the manner in which the authorities exercised their powers and the material they failed to consider.
An acquittal does not automatically prevent a person from being lawfully detained under a preventive detention statute. But neither can the State rely on criminal allegations while overlooking their judicial outcomes. Registration of a case is not proof of guilt. An extraordinary power cannot be exercised on a materially incomplete account of someone's criminal history.
The court identified further failures.
Important documents, including chargesheets and investigation materials, had not been furnished to Doley. Some allegations lacked sufficient particulars for him to understand and challenge them. His first handwritten representation against detention was submitted without access to family or legal counsel. After his father approached the High Court and secured his access to family and counsel, Doley submitted a more detailed representation on 10 August. It was not properly forwarded and considered.
These were not merely defects in paperwork. Article 22(5) of the Constitution protects the right of a person held under preventive detention to be informed of the grounds and given an opportunity to challenge them. But how can someone effectively exercise that right without the relevant material, or when a detailed representation is left unanswered?
The government also relied on Doley's foreign travel and financial transactions, describing them as "suspicious". The High Court found that the authorities had failed to establish the necessary connection between those activities and the alleged threat justifying detention. Foreign travel or receipt of foreign remittances, without evidence connecting them to prejudicial activities, could not sustain the detention on the grounds advanced.
What emerges from the judgment is not a single administrative mistake, but a series of failures affecting both the decision to detain Doley and the safeguards intended to protect him.
Perhaps the most consequential observation appears in paragraph 18 of the judgment. “The detaining authority has not applied its mind as to whether or not the ordinary laws of the Country was insufficient to deal with the activities of the petitioner.”
The finding is particularly significant because the Assam government's original detention order expressly claimed that it had considered whether ordinary criminal law was sufficient to address Doley's activities.
This contradiction raises a fundamental concern about executive power. The exercise of extraordinary power requires more than a declaration of satisfaction. A statement in an official order cannot substitute for a lawful exercise of judgment.
Courts End Detention. Who Accounts for the Liberty Lost?
The Gauhati High Court performed an essential constitutional function by examining the government's decision and setting aside an order that could not stand in law. Its intervention deserves recognition.
But judicial correction, however necessary, does not automatically provide complete redress for the consequences of unlawful detention. Nor does Doley's release, by itself, explain how the authorities came to exercise such an extraordinary power despite the failures subsequently identified by the court.
The High Court identified four broad grounds for setting aside the detention order and directed Doley's release. Its judgment did not provide compensation or order an inquiry into the responsibility of the authorities concerned. Nor did it decide every allegation raised by Doley, including his contention that the NSA had been invoked specifically to defeat the earlier bail order.
The distinction is important. The judgment does not establish every motive alleged against the government. But it does establish serious failures in the exercise of executive power. Those findings deserve scrutiny beyond the moment of release. Indian constitutional law has long recognised that ending unlawful detention need not always be the final remedy.
In Rudul Sah v State of Bihar (1983), the Supreme Court considered the case of a man who had remained imprisoned for more than 14 years after his acquittal. The court awarded compensation, recognising that merely securing his release would not adequately address such a grave violation of personal liberty.
In Nilabati Behera v State of Orissa (1993), the Supreme Court further recognised monetary compensation as a public-law remedy for established violations of fundamental rights.
These decisions do not mean that compensation automatically follows whenever preventive detention is quashed. Whether such relief is warranted depends on the circumstances and applicable legal principles. But they establish that constitutional remedies need not end with release.
Precedent for Others to Come
Doley's case therefore raises questions that should not disappear with his freedom. How were the outcomes of nine acquittals and one discharge omitted from the detention grounds? Why were relevant documents necessary to challenge detention not properly supplied? How did a detailed representation against continued detention remain undisposed of?
These failures call for an examination of how the detention proposal was prepared, what information was placed before the detaining authority and why constitutional safeguards were not followed. Accountability need not begin with assuming personal malice.
It begins with requiring the State to explain its decisions, verify criminal case outcomes, disclose relevant material and ensure timely consideration of representations. Appropriate constitutional remedies, including compensation where legally justified, also deserve consideration.
There is a wider democratic concern.
The government's detention material included accounts of Doley's participation in earlier demonstrations concerning indigenous land rights, evictions, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and other public issues. Some reports contained serious allegations of violence; others described meetings, marches and memoranda submitted to government authorities.
The distinction between dissent and criminal conduct must remain clear. Allegations of violence and other offences may be investigated and prosecuted through ordinary law. But questioning a development project, demanding rehabilitation or opposing government policy cannot, by themselves, constitute a threat to State security.
When participation in public movements becomes part of the justification for extraordinary detention, the consequences may extend beyond the individual imprisoned. Others may hesitate before questioning decisions affecting their land, livelihoods and communities, fearing that disagreement with the government could expose them to similar treatment.
This is why Doley's case matters even to those who may have no opinion about the proposed hotel near Kaziranga. The issue is not whether everyone agrees with his activism. It is whether constitutional safeguards continue to protect citizens when they challenge decisions made by the State.
Pranab Doley is free. The order that kept him under preventive detention has been quashed. What remains is the responsibility to account for how his liberty was unlawfully taken, and to ensure that the safeguards which failed him do not fail another citizen.
(Sahil Hussain Choudhury is an advocate and Constitutional law researcher from Assam. He holds an LL.M. in constitutional law from the Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research (HILSR), Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are personal. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)