Assam Activist Pranab Doley's Arrest Has Fueled the Fight for Tribal Land Rights

Sub-Inspector Sujib Basumatary, in-charge officer of the Kohora outpost under the Bokakhat police station, filed a complaint against the gathering which formed the basis of the FIR against Doley.

The FIR alleged the gathered activists, including Doley, Amit Nag, Partha Keot, Rabi Tati, Rahul Tati, Rajiv Pegu, and Bhaskar Saikia, were armed with "machetes" and "sharp sticks", and trespassed into the premises of the site of the Tea Tribes Museum and the ATDC-Hyatt project.

The Quint could not corroborate whether weapons had been carried, though Doley's associates and other KNPTR locals deny it. Those named in the FIR include some of the petitioners from the 20 families being heard by Gauhati High Court.

Nevertheless, based on the FIR, Doley, Amit Nag, Bijit Kutum, Bhaskar Saikia and Rajiv Pegu were arrested on 12 July. Doley was arrested from the Sundarpur area of Guwahati and was taken to Dispur police station.

While being pushed inside a van, he shouted, “If we are not allowed to say what we feel, then how can we call this a democracy? They didn't produce any arrest memo. It is like I am being kidnapped.”

Doley was later handed over to Bokakhat police, who took him to Golaghat. The Quint reached out to Bokakhat police regarding the missing arrest memo but was denied a response.

Doley is currentlt held at the Golaghat District jail. A total of five protesters related to the issue are currently in custody.

Speaking to The Quint, Lakshman Bawri, who belongs to the tea tribe community and is an associate of Doley, refuted the allegations of the police.