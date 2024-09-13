These Three Recent PMLA Rulings Will Strengthen Public Regard for the Law

The Supreme Court made important observations on how trial courts and high courts handle granting bail under the PMLA in the Manish Sisodia Judgment. As far as bail goes, the court observed that the trial courts and the high courts sometimes play it safe, which might result in the accused being detained for a lengthy time without being given a chance to defend themselves. Though the law mandates that judges give due consideration to the prosecution's allegations, the court stressed that this need not result in an automatic refusal of bail.

In Sisodia's case, the court focused on granting bail as a rule, even if the statutory provisions say otherwise, since Article 21 stands over these provisions. Earlier Manish Sisodia was denied bail by the Delhi High Court, similarly to K Kavita’s case. Notably, the court stated that the phrase reasonable grounds for believing in Section 45 of the Act requires the court to determine if there is a genuine case against the accused based on the material collected during the investigation.

The court restated that the accused, who is being held under the PMLA, is not a person who can be considered as one operating with a free mind and that making such statements admissible against the maker would be extremely dangerous, as such a course of action would be contrary to all cannons of fair play and justice.