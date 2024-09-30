PLFS Data: The Myth of Job Creation in India

The enormous increase in India’s WPR (as per the PLFS) has come about with both the building blocks — LFPR and unemployment rate — contributing. Growth in the LFPR signifies more people joining the labour force, which boosts the WPR. A reduction in the unemployment rate contributes to job growth because there are a lesser number of people in the workforce not finding jobs.

The PLFS reported India’s LFPR for the total population to be at 36.9 percent in 2017-18, which means India’s labour force was at 50.17 crore. There was a big lop-sidedness in India’s labour force though, with 55.5 percent of males and only 17.5 percent of females.

The female workforce increased massively in all the six intervening years, with the female LFPR increasing to 31.75 percent in 2023-24. The male LFPR also grew but slowly to 58.2 percent. The all-persons LFPR at 45.1 percent meant that India’s all-age labour force increased to 65.44 crore. In 2023-24, India’s labour workforce was 15.27 crore more than in 2017-18.

The first edition of the PLFS reported India’s all-persons unemployment rate at 6.1 percent, which for the labour force of 50.17 crore, meant that 3.06 crore persons were not able to find work during the year 2017-18.

The unemployment rate fell consistently and significantly, as per the PLFS, after 2017-18 until 2022-23, declining to 5.8 percent, 4.8 percent, 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent in the next four years and to 3.2 percent in 2022-23. In 2023-24, it remained unchanged at 3.2 percent. An unemployment rate of 3.2 percent is as good as no unemployment.