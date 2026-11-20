The Sangh Parivar and its media cohorts have been up in arms after the US-based Pew survey predicted Muslims will outnumber Christians globally by about 2035, an important ingredient in the push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for a religion-based demographic survey and, soon after, a delimitation of the political boundaries of Lok Sabha and state legislature constituencies, if possible before the 2029 general elections.

Some self-appointed WhatsApp wise men seem to think the D-Day will be 2027, as the Sangh ecosystem blows its dog-whistle and uses the Pew survey to tell gullible minds that Muslims and Christians will soon overtake Hindus in India.