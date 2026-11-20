The Sangh Parivar and its media cohorts have been up in arms after the US-based Pew survey predicted Muslims will outnumber Christians globally by about 2035, an important ingredient in the push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for a religion-based demographic survey and, soon after, a delimitation of the political boundaries of Lok Sabha and state legislature constituencies, if possible before the 2029 general elections.
Some self-appointed WhatsApp wise men seem to think the D-Day will be 2027, as the Sangh ecosystem blows its dog-whistle and uses the Pew survey to tell gullible minds that Muslims and Christians will soon overtake Hindus in India.
The Pew Research Center's projections say nothing of the kind. Its tables put the Hindu share of India at about three-quarters in 2070, with the number of Hindus far higher than it is today, which is hardly the picture of a community that is withering away.