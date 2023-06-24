Patna Opposition Meet: Strong Leadership Chemistry But Election Math is Complex

What is the distance between Washington DC and Patna? No, I don't mean the geographical distance as the crow flies between the two cities but the social and political distance that may determine the outcome of India's general elections in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imagery of India emerging as a significant democratic power with economic and technological prowess signals to lovers of a strong and prosperous country the prospects of a stable government with decisive leadership under the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the other hand, the assembly of leaders of 15 opposition political parties in the capital of one of India's most backward states may well represent the voices and faces of millions of voiceless and faceless people asking a simple question: what is in it for me?