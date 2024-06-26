Parliament: Why the Opposition Should Continue Talking About the Constitution

The furore that was raised over the future of the Indian Constitution in the run-up to the general elections refuses to die down even as the 18th Lok Sabha assembles to embark upon a tumultuous five-year journey.

The INDIA bloc leaders, holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament a day before its commencement. In a response that is rather characteristic of Narendra Modi’s political persona, the prime minister said that those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for the Constitution.

Why did Modi bring the Emergency into the contemporary political discourse? Of course, the fact that the nation was observing the 50th anniversary of its imposition came in handy. But, there are other reasons as well.